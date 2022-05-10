Zacks: Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $212.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $201.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $929.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $874.51 million to $953.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $943.61 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $283,854.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,184.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Verint Systems by 267.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000.

VRNT stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -717.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

