Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will post $11.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $12.24 billion. American International Group reported sales of $11.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year sales of $47.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.45 billion to $48.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.88 billion to $51.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American International Group.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American International Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400,850 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American International Group (AIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.