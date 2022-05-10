Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). Anaplan posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 90,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,281. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,906 shares of company stock worth $6,927,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Anaplan by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Anaplan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

