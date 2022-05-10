Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will announce $65.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.70 million and the highest is $66.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $54.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $294.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $295.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $347.85 million, with estimates ranging from $347.80 million to $347.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIP opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $60.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.68.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

