Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BuzzFeed’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BuzzFeed.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BuzzFeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZFD opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

