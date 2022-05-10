Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. CCC Intelligent Solutions reported earnings per share of $17.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of CCCS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. 65,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,287,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 790,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

