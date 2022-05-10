Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 471.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. 2,616,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.76. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $16.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -2.45%.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.