Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.19 Million

Analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) will post $718.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $632.19 million to $769.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.32 million.

VC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VC stock opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.70. Visteon has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $134.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

