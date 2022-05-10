Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.19 Million

Analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) will post $718.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $632.19 million to $769.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.
Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.32 million.
VC stock opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.70. Visteon has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $134.57.
Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
