Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.54% and a negative net margin of 496.98%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,451,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 934,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 165,372 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.