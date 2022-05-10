Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.10). Alignment Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.54. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20.

In other news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 971,529 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 753,296 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

