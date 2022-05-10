Zacks: Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.

Shares of ADI opened at $152.25 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

