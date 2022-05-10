Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.36). Blink Charging reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. Blink Charging’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

BLNK stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $661.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.58. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Blink Charging by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 258,986 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at $6,346,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 52,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after buying an additional 197,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 567.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 138,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 117,744 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.