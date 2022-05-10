Zacks: Brokerages Expect BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BuzzFeed’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BuzzFeed.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BZFD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BuzzFeed stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZFD. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,995,000. Founder Collective GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

