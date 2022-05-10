Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $764.89 Million

Brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) to announce $764.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $788.08 million. Crane reported sales of $796.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of CR stock opened at $94.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. Crane has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crane by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,281,000 after buying an additional 34,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Crane by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

