Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.
Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.62. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.42.
In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
