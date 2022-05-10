Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.

CUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.62. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.