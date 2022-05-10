Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.

CUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.62. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.