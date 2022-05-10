Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.80). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19.

DYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $305.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.