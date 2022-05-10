Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,966.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 23,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,363. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,950,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 774,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,460,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 809,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 85,790 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

