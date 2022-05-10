Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

JSPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.