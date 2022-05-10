Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) to report $399.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $392.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.30. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $42.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

