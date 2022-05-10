Zacks: Brokerages Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.67 Million

Brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) to announce $135.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.73 million. NovoCure posted sales of $133.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $552.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.02 million to $559.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $597.77 million, with estimates ranging from $564.00 million to $626.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $83.00. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.23.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,923 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $204,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $261,196.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.