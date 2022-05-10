Zacks: Brokerages Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.10. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $92.71. 176,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.67. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

