Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) will announce $4.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.54 billion and the highest is $4.62 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $16.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,634 shares of company stock valued at $24,280,557. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $192.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.74 and its 200 day moving average is $171.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

