Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post $3.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59. Saia reported earnings per share of $2.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $15.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.46.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 87.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. Saia has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

