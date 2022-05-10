Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) to post sales of $216.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $218.90 million. Trupanion reported sales of $168.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $887.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.80 million to $895.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

In related news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

