Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Announce $1.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. 22,999,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,335,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $202.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

