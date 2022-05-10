Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) to Hold

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $168.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arch Resources’ first-quarter earnings were better than expected. ARCH is gaining from the production of high-quality, low-cost coking coal at the new Leer South longwall mine and serving customers globally. The company has ample liquidity to meet its debt obligations and benefit from long-term coal supply contracts, which will provide the greater predictability of sales volumes as well as prices. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, emission concerns are pushing back coal as a fuel source in comparison with clean and renewable sources, which in turn is hurting the company. Operating underground coal is a risky affair and it failed to recover a portion of the longwall mine at the Mountain Laurel complex. Arch’s decision to terminate the joint venture with Peabody will impact its prospects.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.70. 5,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,775. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 63.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

