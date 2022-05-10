Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Hold

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s constant efforts to expand upstream operations will go a long way in generating growth. With discovery of huge oil resources this year, the company's production outlook seems bright. Eni made multiple oil and gas discoveries in Egypt’s Meleiha concession. With the discoveries, the company adds 8,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day to its overall production. To lead the energy transition, Eni is focusing on renewables. The company recently reported strong first-quarter results owing to higher realizations of average liquids and gas prices. However, Eni’s balance sheet has more debt exposure compared with the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Also, it has been witnessing a year-over-year decline in oil and gas production volumes, which might affect the bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on E. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ENI from €14.70 ($15.47) to €14.90 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ENI from €18.50 ($19.47) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.49.

NYSE E traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.06. 15,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,120. ENI has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Equities research analysts predict that ENI will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ENI by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

