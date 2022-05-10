Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) to Hold

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 739.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 466,289 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

