Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) to Sell

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “
Shares of NASDAQ:NLSP opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
