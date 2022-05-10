Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) to Sell

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NLSP opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

