Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to Hold

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $158.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.75.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a net margin of 119.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter worth $411,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

