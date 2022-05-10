Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) to Sell

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of RxSight stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,008. The company has a market cap of $326.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RxSight has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.67.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 214.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RxSight by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of RxSight by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

