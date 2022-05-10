Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) to Sell

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

SACH stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 514,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,911. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $156.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 245.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

