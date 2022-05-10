Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Sell

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

SGRY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

SGRY traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.68. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.21, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.76.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

