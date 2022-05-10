Zacks Investment Research Lowers ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) to Hold

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters and raised fiscal 2022 guidance. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Multi-year comprehensive strategic plan, ELEVATE is expected to accelerate the company’s organic growth, improve its strategic and comprehensive positioning and reinforce profitability. ABM has a consistent track record of dividend payment. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a challenging labor environment. Rising selling, general and administrative expenses is likely to keep the company’s bottom line under pressure going forward. High debt remains a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABM. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

ABM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. 25,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,395. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

