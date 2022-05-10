Zacks Investment Research Lowers Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to Hold

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

INVE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.07 million, a P/E ratio of 596.00 and a beta of 1.71. Identiv has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 59,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $900,049.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 184,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,195. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

