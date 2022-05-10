Zacks Investment Research Lowers Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) to Sell

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $203.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The business’s revenue was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

