Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) to Hold

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Equity's shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The company's fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options poise it well to benefit, given its targeted demography. This premier fixed index annuity producer remains focused on expanding into middle market credit, real estate, infrastructure debt and agricultural loans. The company’s balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance. American Equity remains committed to reward shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. However, a sustained low-rate environment has been weighing on its earned yield. Escalating expenses induce margin contraction concerns. Poor return on assets pose financial risk.”

AEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Shares of AEL stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. 9,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.10. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

