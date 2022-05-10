Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) to Buy

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of ATER stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. 10,817,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,346,507. Aterian has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $21.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aterian will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Aterian by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Aterian by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aterian by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after buying an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

