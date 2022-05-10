Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) to “Hold”

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,171. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,290,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

