Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) to Hold

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company. It operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong and Brazil. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC is based in New York. “

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

IAS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.