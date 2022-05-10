Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) to “Buy”

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 107.93% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

