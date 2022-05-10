Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to “Hold”

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after purchasing an additional 935,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after buying an additional 831,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.