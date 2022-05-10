Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to “Hold”

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after purchasing an additional 935,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after buying an additional 831,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
