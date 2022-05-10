Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to Hold

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of RNW stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,820,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,355 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth about $411,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,446,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

