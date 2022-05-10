Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Buy

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif. “

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

RWAY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.70%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 140,546 shares of company stock worth $2,284,803,174 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth about $911,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $256,139,000.

About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Runway Growth Finance (RWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.