Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) to “Hold”

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tremor International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. 3,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,519. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Tremor International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tremor International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tremor International by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tremor International by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

