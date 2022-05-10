Zacks Investment Research Upgrades urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) to “Hold”

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on urban-gro in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on urban-gro in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ UGRO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,984. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.97.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that urban-gro will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

