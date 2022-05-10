Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UserTesting (NYSE:USER) to Buy

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.
UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UserTesting will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $852,725.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 702,977 shares of company stock worth $6,246,326.
UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UserTesting (USER)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UserTesting (USER)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.