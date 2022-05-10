Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €36.00 ($37.89) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.00 ($88.42).
ZAL stock traded down €1.31 ($1.38) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €31.90 ($33.58). 1,548,648 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €45.05 and its 200-day moving average is €62.12. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($52.48).
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
See Also
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.