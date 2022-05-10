Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €36.00 ($37.89) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.00 ($88.42).

ZAL stock traded down €1.31 ($1.38) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €31.90 ($33.58). 1,548,648 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €45.05 and its 200-day moving average is €62.12. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

