Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $517.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $328.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $327.45 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

