Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $328.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $327.45 and a one year high of $615.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.23.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,271,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

